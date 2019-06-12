Government succeeds in retaining ally BNP-Mengal’s loyalty

ISLAMABAD: The differences between the coalition partners, Balochistan National Party-Mengal and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), were resolved after acceptance of BNP-M’s terms by the ruling party, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources said a meeting was held between delegations from both sides where the members from the ruling party assured to release funds for mega projects of Balochistan.

Read More: PM Khan chairs meeting to discuss ToRs of inquiry commission

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also agreed to release the funds for the development of Balochistan, sources added. The funds will be allocated for the power sector, construction of dams and roads in the province.

The government delegation which held talks with BNP-M includes Pervez Khattak, Qasim Suri, Khusro Bakhtiar and Arbab Shehzad, whereas, Akhtar Mengal, Asim Baloch, Jehanzeb Jamaldini and Hashim were representing BNP-M.

A committee was also formed comprising Pervez Khattak, Qasim Suri and Arbab Shehzad in order to implement the decisions.

It must be noted that Sardar Akhtar Mengal, earlier had made it clear that his party’s alliance with the government will terminate in August as it will be free to parts ways with it since the agreement inked for the period is ending.

