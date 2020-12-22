Web Analytics
Government to set up drone regulatory authority

Drone Regulatory Authority

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to set up a regulatory authority for the use of drones in various fields in the country, reported ARY News.

Prime Minister Imran Khan today issued directives for setting up a committee to formulate laws for the establishment of the regulatory body.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Prime Minister Khan said drone technology is very useful for agriculture, urban planning, security and law and order.

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain briefed him on the formulation of a drone policy.

The committee is required to present a draft law for setting up of the proposed drone regulatory authority in a month.

