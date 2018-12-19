Govt to introduce visa-on-arrival facility for 55 countries to strengthen tourism

ISLAMABAD: The Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, stated on Tuesday that Pakistan is planning to initiate visa-on-arrival facility for almost 55 countries in order to strengthen the tourism sector of Pakistan.

According to details, while speaking at a press conference, Dawood informed that a policy is being originated and it will be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan in early January 2019.

He also added, “We will also discuss with the country’s security institutions related to this proposal.”

Abdul Razak Dawood discussed that Pakistan plays a vital role when it comes to the beautiful mountains, landscapes, rivers etc and the tourism sector shall be promoted with the help of the government, so as to strengthen the tourism sector of Pakistan.

Previously, in January 2018, Pakistan declared to permit visa on arrival for group tourists for almost 24 countries which consist of USA & UK.

