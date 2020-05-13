Governor Imran Ismail approves Sindh COVID-19 Relief Ordinance

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday approved Coronavirus Emergency Relief Ordinance aimed at providing relief to the people amid the Covid-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

According to the new ordinance, fine for violating any clause has been increased to Rs one million.

The draft ordinance had been approved by the provincial cabinet on April 27, with the aim to provide relief to the people during the ongoing lockdown in the province.

However, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail rejected the Sindh (Covid-19) Emergency Relief Ordinance and returned to the provincial government along with objections.

Giving relief in electricity and gas bills falls under the domain of the federal government, Governor Ismail said in his letter to the provincial government.

In his dissenting note, he also stated that federal government had already announced relief for the needy people affected by the lockdown.

According to a new ordinance, it would be mandatory for school owners to reduce fees by 20 percent. Besides, the rent of the houses will also be decreased.

Similarly, under the corona relief ordinance, it has been mandatory that the private sector will not be able to sack or terminate their employees. In addition, private companies will also be liable to pay salaries to their employees on time.

