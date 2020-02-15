Punjab governor briefs PM Imran on clean water project

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad on Saturday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Sarwar briefed the prime minister on Aab-e-Pak Authority project ,a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) flagship project aiming at provision of safe drinking water to the whole of population in the province.

The governor apprised PM Imran that the Punjab government, under the project, will provide potable water to 20 million people by June this year.

The government, after consultation with the lawmakers, is installing water filter plants across the province to facilitate the masses, he added.

Last year on April 28, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar had said water filtration and purification plants will be installed across the province under Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA).

Sarwar, who had been named patron-in-chief of the authority, had vowed to run water schemes which were lying non-functional within a few months.

The governor had said as many as five million houses will have access to potable water by December. He had said all commissioners in the province had been directed to submit reports on water schemes.

