Governor, CM Sindh visit Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to his struggle on his 71st death anniversary, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being remembered countrywide on his 71st death anniversary today.

Both the leaders paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah by laying a floral wreath on his grave, offered Fateha and recorded their impressions in the visitors’ book.

Talking to journalists, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said Quaid-e-Azam was a great statesman and true leader who liberated the Muslims of the subcontinent from the hegemony of the Hindus and gave them a separate homeland

On Kashmir issue, he said, India is carrying out worst state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, Pakistan firmly stands united with the people of Kashmir for their just right to self-determination.

Expressing his views on the occasion, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said Quaid-e-Azam’s struggle gave Pakistan, a separate homeland.

He reiterated that the government of Pakistan and its people will continue to support people of Kashmir at every forum.

