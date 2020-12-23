Governor Sindh thanks PM for 80 Green Line buses as Karachi’s gift

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail thanked Wednesday Prime Minister Imran Khan over procuring 80 buses for Karachi’s Green Line BRT which he said was a fulfillment of PM’s promise, ARY News reported.

Taking earlier today to his Twitter handle the businessman-turned-politician and now incumbent governor for Sindh said “…Transport woes will now be better,” with the new buses which will run for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

Thank u PM @ImranKhanPTI for fulfilling another promise with people of Karachi. IA transport woes will now be better. GoP(PSDP) sponsored Green Line 80 × 18 m Articulated state of art buses. Inshallah PM will inaugurate first mass transit project of Sindh. Another gift for khi — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) December 23, 2020

He said the federal government’s Public Sector Development Programme (or PSDP) budget will take care of the expenditure as it was “another gift” Karachi.

It may be noted that earlier today, ARY New reported citing its sources that Pakistan signed an agreement with a Chinese company for procurement of buses for Karachi’s BRT Green Line project.

According to the sources, an agreement has been signed with a Chinese company, which will provide 80 buses for the Green Line BRT and 20 buses for the Orange Line project.

The buses are expected to reach Pakistan in next five to six months, according to sources.

The government officials had earlier said that the Green Line BRT project will be completed by mid-2021 to provide modern transport to Karachi citizens.

In November, Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) had approved the purchase of buses for the Green Line BRT.

