Governor wants PIA to lower fares for Gilgit Baltistan to promote tourism  

GILGIT: Governor Gilgit Baltistan Jalal Hussain Maqpoon on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshall Arshad Malik to lower fares of the airline’s flights to the region in order to promote tourism, ARY NEWS reported.

The governor in his letter said that the people of Gilgit Baltistan are suffering due to the high fares of the national flag carriers’ flights.

“Gilgit Baltistan has a prominent place in the country’s tourism as it has the second tallest mountain, K-2, and highest altitude plain [plateau] known as Deosai,” Jalal Hussain Maqpoon said besides also sharing other major tourist spots in the region.

Read More: PIA to operate Karachi-Skardu flights twice a week

He said that the number of tourists visiting the region could increase if fares are brought down. “PIA is currently charging Rs 16,000 for a flight from Islamabad to Gilgit and Skardu,” the governor said adding that the national flag carrier recently lowered its fares by 30 percent nationwide, however, no relief was announced for Gilgit and Skardu flights.

Jalal Hussain said that the two roads that lead to Gilgit and Skardu are under construction, long and dangerous to travel. He asked the PIA CEO to lower the prices of fares in order to ensure easy access to the area by tourists.

Comments

comments