MANCHESTER: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Wednesday said that country is moving on the right path under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to ARY News after arriving in Manchester along with a delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chaudhry Sarwar said despite of crunch times, the country is now moving in right trajectory.

The governor called upon the British investors to benefit from the business-friendly policies in Pakistan and added that confidence of international investors is now being restored.

Replying to a query, he said the whole world is appreciating PM Imran Khan’s role in US-Taliban peace deal. “Some powers are unable to digest the peace accord.”

Commenting on plight of Muslims in India and occupied Kashmir, the governor said Muslims have rejected the controversial Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and went to say a bill condemning the CAA will soon be introduced in Europe too.

Chaudhry Sarwar said he has no information of penning letter to the British government for deportation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and further added that the federal government along with the Punjab’s provincial government is dealing with the matter.

