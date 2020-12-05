Governor Punjab, wife administered trial COVID-19 vaccine

LAHORE: A trial vaccine of COVID-19 was administered to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and his wife at the University of Health Sciences (USH) Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar visited the health university accompanied by his wife. He was received by the UHS vice chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram.

The university’s vice chancellor gave a briefing to the governor about the trials of the coronavirus vaccine.

Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and his wife received shots of the COVID-19 trial vaccine at the university Prof. Javed Akram said.

All staff members of Punjab governor were also administered shots of the trial vaccine of coronavirus, sources added.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar is the first prominent public figure in Pakistan who has received a shot of trial vaccine of the novel coronavirus.

The university conducting tests of the vaccine since October 02, vice chancellor Javed Akram said.

“The university has administered the vaccine to 7000 people till now in clinical trials,” he added.

Comments

comments