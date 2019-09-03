Governor Sindh arrives in US on five-day visit

WASHINGTON: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has arrived in Washington on his five-day visit to the United States, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, during the visit, the Sindh Governor would meet with several US senators and congressman. The governor would apprise leaders about the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The Sindh governor will also attend different community events during his three-day visit to the US.

It must be noted that occupied Kashmir is under strict curfew and communication blockage for the past one month.

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 05, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held valley.

The curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley on the 30th consecutive day, today, where people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun.

