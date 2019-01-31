Biryani Festival to be held soon and every year: Sindh governor

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said on Thursday that President Arif Alvi will inaugurate upcoming Biryani Festival.

“Such fiestas will be held every year and upcoming festival will be given status of an International festival,” the governor said while addressing in a lunch ceremony, held by Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan in the metropolis.

He said government will support the Rice Export Association of Pakistan (REAP) with every possible effort it can.

“Currently rice exports are at $2 bn, while the REAP has set target of $4 bn,” the governor said.

He assured the rice exporters that PTI-led federal government will support each and every step that was aimed to uplift country’s economy. “We want to see economic activities flourishing in Pakistan.”

Mr Ismail said steps taken by the government will soon bring visible results and added that the doors of the Governor house are always open for exporters.

Back in month of July 2018, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) had declared that Pakistan rice exports exceeded by $2 billion mark for the financial year ended 2017-18.

Pakistan’s rice is amongst the best rice in the world, previously in FY15 rice exports of Pakistan surpassed the $2 billion mark and the trend has always showed continuous improvement. However, Pakistan is accomplishing its export target of 4 million tons.

