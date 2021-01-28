Governor Sindh issues clarification on protocol video

KARACHI: After the emergence of the video of protocol given to one of the vehicles of the Governor House Sindh, Governor Imran Ismail has clarified that the pet was travelling along with his family members and the police mobile was not accompanying them for protocol instead it was there to protect his family.

In his clarification statement, Governor Imran Ismail said that the video is based on the lie and added that his daughter and wife were travelling in the car and that was not a protocol but the security of his family.

He termed the move of recording such videos as “frivolous” and alleged that the person who made the video is part of a corrupt government.

The governor came under fire after a video of a dog riding in a Sindh Governor House four-wheel vehicle went viral on social media a day earlier.

