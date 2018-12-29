Roads blocked to give way to Governor Sindh’s VIP protocol in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Traffic diversions and road blockades irked residents during Sindh during Governor Imran Ismail’s short visit to Sukkur city, ARY News reported on Saturday.



Contrary to the party policy and his own claims, the Sindh governor’s protocol consisted of more than 20 cars while a number of roads were blocked for his long caravan and even ambulances were stopped to give way to his protocol.

According to ARY News correspondent Lala Asad Pathan, the Sindh governor reached Sukkur to travel to Ghotki where he was to attend a luncheon at Sardar Ali Muhammad Mehar’s residence. As soon as the Sindh governor stepped out of the airport, Sukkur police blocked all roads for his caravan’s five minute travel to Sarki town area of the city.

It is pertinent to note here that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is accompanied by just four vehicles in his security protocol.

Soon after reports confirmed that his party has won general elections, Imran Khan had promised that he and his ministers will take minimum protocol.

“I will not take any protocols neither will let anyone have it,” Khan had said.

PTI chairman had assured that all ministers will abide by his SOP (Standard operating procedure) of taking minimum protocol.

