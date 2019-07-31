Bollywood actor Govinda revealed that he was supposed to star in Avatar but he rejected the offer for one of the highest grossing movies of all times.

The 55-year-old actor made an appearance on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat and shared that he was offered a role in director James Cameron’s 2009 hit movie but he refused because he was not ready to shoot for 410 days and did not approve of using body paint.

He also claimed that he suggested the blockbuster’s title to Cameron and told him that the film would become a huge hit.

“I gave the title of the film (Avatar). It turned out to be a super hit film. I told him (James Cameron) that the film will do really well. I told him that I feel it will take seven years for him to complete the film. He got angry. When I said so, he asked, ‘How can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make Avatar for seven years?’ I told him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible,” Govinda said on the show.

Avatar enjoyed the title of the top grossing film of all times until Avengers: Endgame recently dethroned it.

Govinda also opened up about other successful films he rejected. It includes Yash Chopra’s Chandni, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, Subhash Ghai’s Taal and Anil Sharma’s Gadar.

