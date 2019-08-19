Govt to built 10 new terminals to facilitate shipping vessels: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said that the investments in the shipping sector of the country would be increased as compared to the past.

Addressing in a meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs chaired by its Chairman MNA Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi, Ali r Zaidi apprised the meeting that new shipping policy would be one of the great achievements of the incumbent government.

The minister said that as many as 10 new terminals would be built to facilitate the shipping companies and shipping vessels.

He said that the new shipping policy would benefit all the organizations including Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Port Qasim Authority(PQA), Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and others.

The members of the committee asked KPT to ensure verification of domiciles during the process of recruitments in the KPT besides strictly observing the quota.

MNAs Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh, Faheem Khan,Saif Ur Rehman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Nuzhat Pathan, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Usama Qadri, Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, Abdul Qadir Patel, Kamal Uddin, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, KPT Chairman, Ports & Shipping Director-General and senior officers of KPT attended the meeting.

