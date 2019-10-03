Govt to address grievances of people in Gilgit-Baltistan: Gandapur

SKARDU: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government will address the grievances of people in Gilgit-Baltistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Gandapur maintained that the incumbent government will make Gilgit-Baltistan self-sufficient by promoting tourism in the area.

He said that Prime Minister Imran was interested in progress of Gilgit Baltistan and added that he would inaugurate various development projects in Skardu on Friday (tomorrow).

The minister said that the prime minister will also address a mass public meeting in Skardu and added that people from all walks of life will participate the meeting.

He said that religious scholars from various schools of thought were also invited in the public meeting.

Read More: PM Imran Khan to visit Skardu tomorrow

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan will pay one-day visit to Skardu on Friday (tomorrow). The premier will visit Skardu where he will address a public gathering and also inaugurate a 250-bed hospital.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur had reached Skardu to review the arrangements for the premier’s visit.

