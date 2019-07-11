Govt aims to enhance renewable energy production by 20pc, WEF told

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar says the government aims to enhance the country’s renewable electricity production by up to 20 per cent by 2025.

He was speaking to World Economic Forum (WEF) President Broge Brende who called on him in federal capital.

The special assistant apprised the top WEF official of the government’s new policy on renewable energy and details of the overall energy consumption in the country.

He said: “We have set our target to achieve a gradual increase in renewable energy production, which will be increased by up to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.”

“Our main goal is to achieve 60 per cent clean energy, including hydel, by 2030.”

Babar told the WEF president that the incumbent government has significantly reduced electricity theft and improved bills recovery.

He said no load-shedding is being carried out at 80 per cent feeders across the country.

Briefing about the gas sector, Babar said, “We have introduced a tier system to regulate gas prices with an aim to bring prices closer to the production cost, protecting the lower segment of society. We have also subsidised the gas prices for export-based industries to make them competitive.”

The WEF praised the improved security and energy situation in Pakistan and appreciated the government’s renewable energy policy.

Comments

comments