Govt allows export of textile masks: Abdul Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has said that the federal government has allowed export of textile masks, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM’s adviser taking to Twitter said that the export of masks will not apply to surgical and N95 masks.

“Pleased to announce the approval of the export of textile masks. Attached is a copy of the clarification sent by the Ministry of Health to the FBR. Please note that this DOESN’T apply to surgical and N95 masks”, he said in a Tweet.

Pleased to announce the approval of the export of textile masks. Attached is a copy of the clarification sent by the Min of Health to the FBR.Please note that this DOESN’T apply to surgical and N95 masks. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vSM2peXHqF — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) April 23, 2020

It must be noted that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) last week allowed the export of hand sanitisers and “textile masks”.

Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, in a series of tweets said the NCOC meeting this morning approved the export of sanitisers and textile masks, not N95 or surgical masks.

On Jan 31, a ban was imposed on the export of face masks and hand gloves as “a first precautionary measure” and to ensure availability of “sufficient basic first aid material” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

