Govt allows Nawaz to go abroad for four weeks after submitting surety bonds

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet’s subcommittee has allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment for four weeks, but after submitting surety bonds, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad has announced that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, who had appealed for permission, will have to submit an indemnity bond to the tune of around 7 billion rupees to avail the concession.

اسلام آباد: وفاقی وزیر قانون فروغ نسیم اور شہزاد اکبر کی نیوز کانفرنس اسلام آباد: وفاقی وزیر قانون فروغ نسیم اور شہزاد اکبر کی نیوز کانفرنس Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

“The permission will be subject to the Sharif family submitting an indemnity bond to the tune of Rs7-7.5 billion,” said Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem in a press conference.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif has given one-time permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The press conference came after a sub-committee meeting of the federal cabinet held in Islamabad with Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem in a chair to decide the removal of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Sharif family rejected govt’s conditional approval

The federal cabinet had given conditional approval to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday to travel abroad who sought the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Sharif family had refused to submit surety bonds as demanded by the government to pave the way for the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the exit control list (ECL).

A sub-committee meeting of the federal cabinet held in Islamabad with Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem in a chair.

Personal physician of the former premier, Dr Adnan Khan and deputy general secretary of the PML-N Atta Tarar represented PML-N.

During the meeting, Nawaz’s lawyers denied submitting surety bonds for the removal of Nawaz’s name from ECL, added sources.

The PML-N supremo had been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds on October 26 after his health deteriorated and he was admitted to Lahore’ Services Hospital.

Later, the PML-N moved a plea, requesting the government to remove Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list so he can travel abroad and get treatment.

