Govt will amend cybercrime law to remove flaws: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Thursday said that the government would bring amendment in cyber-crime law to remove flaws, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Farogh Naseem said that the law ministry had prepared a draft of amendments and added that after finalizing the draft bill, it would be presented before the cabinet.

He underscored the need to balance the cyber-crime laws and added that the amendment bill would remove flaws and make things better.

The government will insure freedom of expression and basic human rights, the minister said and added that it was also necessary to curb fake and anti-state news.

Read More: FIA to collar people spreading fake news on social media

Earlier on February 15, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would launch a crackdown on social media users propagating false information.

According to FIA officials, the action would be taken against people using fake accounts to spread false information. They had said complaints were also received regarding hacking of accounts of government officials.

The freedom of expression will not be targeted, but no one will be allowed to blackmail anyone under this pretext.

Comments

comments