Govt to organize ANF on modern needs: Shehryar Afridi

QUETTA: State Minister for Interior and Narcotics Shehryar Afridi on Monday said that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) is successfully fighting to eradicate the menace of drugs in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a drug burning ceremony in Quetta, he said the government would organize the anti-narcotics forces on modern needs.

He further stated that the present government has taken effective measures with regard to the eradication of drugs in the country.

The minister said that twenty nines stations of Anti-Narcotics are functional across the country, working day and night to overthrow this menace.

He said Pakistan has constantly been making all-out efforts to check the spread of drugs in the country.

Earlier on May 24, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had foiled a bid of smuggling drug abroad from the Islamabad airport.

As per details, officials of the ANF arrested a man and recovered 1kg of ice heroin worth millions of rupees, from his possession.

“The drug-peddler identified as Saqib was trying to smuggle ice heroin by concealing it into a packet of tea”, the officials said.

The ANF officials also arrested a woman namely Jameel Akhtar who was flying with Saqib and initiated investigation in this regard.

