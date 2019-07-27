Govt announces crackdown on fairness creams

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to initiate a crackdown on fairness creams, the minister for climate change, Zartaj Gul Wazir, announced in a press conference.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, the state minister for climate change said various companies in Pakistan are selling cheap fairness creams which are harmful to people’s skin.

She told that her ministry was conducting tests and analysing the ingredients used by companies that manufacture and sell fairness creams across Pakistan.

The ministry, she revealed, found out that only three of the 59 local and international brands of fairness creams were in accordance with the international standards.

The remaining 56 brands were using dangerous levels of mercury in their fairness creams, Wazir said.

By December 31, following the completion of legislation in this regard, strict action would be taken against such companies.

