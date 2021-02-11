Govt assures 20pc increase in salaries of employees

ISLAMABAD: Important development was made in talks between federal government committee and protesting government employees took place on Wednesday night as the incumbent government has assured increase in salaries up to 20pc, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Chairman Government Employees Alliance, Rehman Bajwa, the government has promised a 20 percent increase in salaries of the employees and release of all arrested employees.

Rehman said the government has assured them of a release of notification regarding acceptance of their demands around 2 pm today. We are moving towards press club on the demand of the government but will return towards the Parliament if demands were not met, he added.

“We are hopeful that the government will fulfil its promises.”

Replying to a query he said they are not associated with any political party and felt sorry for anti-government slogans during the protest.

Rehman Bajwa said after PDM’s statement, he said to avoid making the issue political.

On Wednesday, police fired tear gas at government employees protesting for pay raise at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

