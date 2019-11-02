‘Govt to introduce auto-disable syringes next year’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza has said that the federal government has planned to introduce auto-disable syringes next year for reducing infections and diseases caused by repeated use of syringes, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the government was taking every possible step to ensure universal health coverage, adding that giving priority to the health sector was govt’s top priority.

“By the end of the first quarter of next year, we hope to completely eliminate disposable syringes in the private sector hospitals and replace them with auto-lock syringes.”

“Reuse of syringes is the major cause of spreading the viral disease among children,” he added.

Dr Zafar Mirza urged pharmacists to play their role in educating the masses on injection safety as well as the adverse reactions of drugs.

He said the same syringes should not be used for more than one patient even if the needle is changed. Multi-dose vials should be avoided when possible.

The health minister said that the up-gradation of Maternity Care Hospital Aabpara has been completed.

