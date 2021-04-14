Govt decides to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Government of Pakistan has decided to ban religio-political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced on Wednesday.

The minister, while addressing a press conference, announced that keeping in view the party’s recent activities including abduction of policemen and destroying of public property has led the federal government to ban TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, (11) B.

The minister maintained that at least two police officers embraced martyrdom while 340 others were injured during the recent protests by TLP while the party’s workers also tried to take a number of policemen hostage to force the govt to accept their demands.

Sheikh Rasheed made it clear that no case registered against TLP men regarding violence during protests will be taken back and also urged members of the party’s social media wing to surrender themselves before law enforcement agencies.

The minister said that a detailed summary will be forwarded to the federal cabinet to ban the party on the recommendation of government of Punjab.

It is pertinent to note here that the party’s protests had disrupted traffic in various cities of the country since Monday after the arrest of the their chief Maulana Saad Rizvi.

Police had arrested Rizvi at around 2pm on Wahdat Road in Lahore on Monday where he had gone to attend a funeral.

Comments

comments