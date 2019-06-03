Govt bans swimming, bathing in sea ahead of Eid

KARACHI: The Sindh home department on Monday imposed a ban on bathing and swimming in the sea ahead of the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr.

According to a notification, the ban has been imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) with effect from June 5.

The provincial home department also imposed a ban on one-wheeling and bike racing to avoid accidents.

The Met Office had earlier forecast sighting of Shawwal moon on June 4 meaning Eid ul Fitr will fall on Wednesday June 5.

“There is strong probability of sighting of the Shawwal moon on Ramazan 29 (June 4),” Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement.

