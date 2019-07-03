PTI-led govt believes in equal development of all areas: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government believed in equal development of all the areas, ARY News reported.

Talking to the PTI’s lawmakers and leaders at his office, CM Buzdar said that development projects were being evolved keeping in view the real needs of the people.

He said, “PTI government has diverted the resources towards underprivileged areas. Due to the wrong priorities of the past governments, far-flung areas of Punjab remain deprived of the development and progress.”

The chief minister said that development and prosperity were the basic right of citizens of every city.

Read More: Foundation of prosperous Pakistan has been laid, says CM Buzdar

Earlier on July 2, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said the foundation of prosperous and corruption-free Pakistan had been laid.

In his statement issued from Lahore, the Punjab chief executive had said wrong policies of the past rulers plunged country into hard times. “The national cause was sacrificed to gain personal benefits”, Buzdar had continued.

“What passed rulers sow yesterday, are reaping it today,” he had said and added that there was no future of those who were making hue and cries.

Comments

comments