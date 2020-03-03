Govt committed to boost SMEs, revive sick industrial units: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: In order to accelerate economic activities in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the government was taking measures to boost Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of leading bankers and the government economic team, PM Imran Khan said that revival of sick industrial units was among the top priorities of the government.

He said that the main focus of the government was on ease of doing business in the country. The prime minister said that they were working on various projects to help youth stand on their own feet and contribute to the country’s economic development.

PM Imran said maintained that the government will provide business opportunities to youth. On the occasion the prime minister welcomed different proposal presented by the bankers.

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and others were present in the meeting.

Last year on November 8, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood had said that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) played an important role for making the economy stable.

Abdul Razak Dawood had made the statement while addressing a session related to investment under his chair which was attended by the Board of Investment (BoI) chairman, secretary commerce and other high-level officials.

