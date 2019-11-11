Govt committed to boost tourism sector in country: President Alvi

LAHORE: President Dr. Arif Alvi here on Monday said that the government was committed to boost tourism sector in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Arif Alvi said that Pakistan has plenty of stunning tourist spots, exciting destinations filled with beautiful nature, culture and heritage.

He said that the country was opened for tourists and added that the government will provide every possible facility to the visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that he himself was keen of tourism.

He said the government took various steps for ease of doing business in the country and put the economy on the positive trajectory.

Earlier on September 29, Pakistan was offering tax holiday for foreign investments in tourism sector in a bid to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

State-run wire service quoted Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani as saying that the government had planned to invite foreign investment for establishing tourism zones in Swat, Galiat, Hazara region, Gilgit Baltistan and other tourism zones.

He had said huge foreign investment was expected in tourism sector as the government was focusing on building this sector on a priority basis.

The chairman had said the government intended to diversify tourism by exploiting its various sectors, including religious, adventure, medical and education, to promote soft image of the country at international level.

