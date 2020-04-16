Govt taking measures to bring back bodies of Pakistanis died abroad: Zulfiqar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Ali Bukhari on Thursday said that the government was taking measures to bring back the bodies of those Pakistani who have died aboard, ARY News reported.

Expressing condolences with the bereaved families, Zulfiqar Bukhari said that he could fell their pain, adding that closure of airports amid COVID-19 outbreak in different countries was the major hurdling in bringing back the bodies.

He said that they were collecting date of those Pakistanis who passed away in other countries. The special assistant assured the bereaved families that the government was with them in this difficult time.

Read More: PIA issues schedule for evacuation flights

Earlier on April 15, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had issued a schedule for special international flights to repatriate thousands of Pakistanis stranded in different countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national carrier will continue its flight operation from April 15 to April 19. The PIA will operate nine special flights between the period.

Sharing details of the next phase of the relief operation, he had said a flight from Islamabad to Toronto is planned for Wednesday followed by two more from Islamabad to Manchester on April 17 and 18 consecutively.

