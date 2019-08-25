Govt claims tracing 5,000 accounts owned by Zardari

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Sunday as many as 5,000 bank accounts of former president Asif Ali Zardari have been traced by investigators.

Speaking to media, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will be freed from prison if they disclose their source of income.

Chaudhry said if they avail a plea bargain option provided by the NAB law, the issue concerning their release would be resolved.

Referring to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said they were ready to save their fathers but unwilling to pay back the looted national wealth.

The minister claimed there was concrete evidence against the arrested opposition leaders.

Separately, Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said the frontiers of our country are sacred.

He said if we want to become a stronger nation, we will have to strengthen our borders to make them impeccable.

