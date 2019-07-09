Web Analytics
Govt clears dues of PTV pensioners

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday resolved the long-standing issue of pensioners of Pakistan Television (PTV).

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcast Firdous Ashiq Awan said Premier Imran Khan has started to fulfill the rights of people. “Retired employees [of PTV] have been paid pensions of Rs 85 crore,” she wrote.

Stressing the need to strengthen institutions for a country’s stability and progress, she said as per the vision of PM Khan, “we are determined to bring solid reforms in institutions.”

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Khan had directed the Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to ensure maximum facility provision to pensioners.

EOBI would soon hold countrywide ‘Pension Day’ to encourage the employees and beneficiaries.

 

