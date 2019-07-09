Govt clears dues of PTV pensioners

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday resolved the long-standing issue of pensioners of Pakistan Television (PTV).

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcast Firdous Ashiq Awan said Premier Imran Khan has started to fulfill the rights of people. “Retired employees [of PTV] have been paid pensions of Rs 85 crore,” she wrote.

Stressing the need to strengthen institutions for a country’s stability and progress, she said as per the vision of PM Khan, “we are determined to bring solid reforms in institutions.”

وزیراعظم عمران خان کے وژن تحت اداروں میں ٹھوس اصلاحات اور انہیں پاؤں پر کھڑا کرنے کیلئے پرعزم ہیں۔مضبوط ادارے ملکی استحکام اور پائیدار ترقی کے حصول کے لیے لیے ناگزیر ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 9, 2019

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Khan had directed the Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to ensure maximum facility provision to pensioners.

EOBI would soon hold countrywide ‘Pension Day’ to encourage the employees and beneficiaries.

