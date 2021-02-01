Govt committed to ensure provision of basic items at affordable prices: Hafeez Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Monday chaired the meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The National Price Monitoring Committee reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat, sugar and edible oil during the week.

National Price Monitoring Committee reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat flour, eggs, chicken, sugar and edible oil during the last week.

Chairing a weekly meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee, finance minister directed ministry of Industries and Production to continuously monitor stocks of sugar, its supply position and prices in the market.

Finance Minister Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh ordered to ensure provision of essential commodities at affordable prices across the board.

The NPMC lauded efforts of the concerned departments and Provincial governments for vigilant monitoring of the prices of essential commodities and urged to continue the momentum to provide maximum relief to the general public.

The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, SAPM on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Provincial Chief Secretaries, Secretary M/o Industries and Production, Additional Secretary M/o NFS&R, Additional Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Chairman FBR, Member CCP, Chairman TCP, MD USC, Member IT/HRM & Member National Accounts from PBS and senior officers of the Finance Division

