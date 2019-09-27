Govt committed to eliminating dengue, says PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said on Friday the federal government is committed to eliminating dengue and ensure free medical treatment facilities to the patients hit by the deadly disease.

Chairing a meeting alongside Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to review the current situation of dengue in Islamabad, said he has directed the administration of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to take effective steps for prevention and eradication of dengue virus.

He said Dengue Information Cell has been established at National Institute of Health. He added data of dengue patients is being collected from the entire country.

Last Sunday, Dr Mirza had said a total of 2,363 cases were reported in Punjab, 2,258 in Sindh, 1,514 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 1,752 cases have been registered in Balochistan.

He said the government was utilising all available resources to control the spread of the pandemic.

Report regarding dengue cases is being prepared on a daily basis and a Dengue Control and Operations Centre has been established in Islamabad, he added.

