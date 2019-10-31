Govt committed to provide all facilities to businessmen: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government was committed to providing all-out facilities to the business community, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad today (Thursday) to review the steps taken for the promotion of industry in the country, the premier said promoting industry and facilitating opportunities for wealth creation are among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

Welcoming the proposals regarding the tariff system, the premier said these measures will not only remove problems faced by the business community but also provide traders a conducive environment so that Pakistani products are better able to compete in the region and enhance their share in the international market.

Meanwhile, chairing another meeting in Islamabad today on measures taken to control the prices of essential items and inflation, PM Imran directed to keep a constant check on prices of wheat and flour in the country and improve coordination with provinces.

PM Imran Khan said the difference in wholesale and retail prices of essential items indicate profiteering and hoarding which can be curtailed by effective actions at the administrative level.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on steps taken to control the prices of wheat and flour in the country and their impact.

The meeting expressed satisfaction on the release of 650,000 tons of wheat from PASSCO reserves by ECC and hoped that the step will help control the prices of wheat and flour.

