Govt committed to introduce business reforms: Abdul Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said the government is focusing on higher exports through tariff rationalization for attracting trade-related investment.

Undertaking institutional reform, documentation of economy and easing of doing business regulations was the priority of the incumbent government, he said during a meeting with the delegation of the business community here.

Razak Dawood said “We are committed for introducing business reforms in Pakistan to boost its industrial and commercial potential, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce.

“Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) policy 2019 focuses on three most important aspects in the development of SME’s in Pakistan, which are: Access to Credit, Access to Technology and Access to Markets” he added.

