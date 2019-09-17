Govt committed to ensure protection of minorities’ rights: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad has said the federal and provincial governments were committed to the protection of life and property of minorities.

Speaking in the National Assembly on a point of order raised by PML (N) leader Khawaja Asif, he said the minorities are equal citizens of Pakistan and it is responsibility of the state to protect their rights, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said, “Nobody is above the law and the law will take its course.” The minister expressed the confidence that the Sindh government will take the requisite steps to control the situation in Ghotki.

Earlier on March 26, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari had said that effective legislation was being done to protect rights of minorities, children, women, and other oppressed segments of society.

According to a statement released from the ministry, Shireen Mazari had said that the government was focused to empower every citizen, particularly the women, children and minorities so that they would be able to contribute productively in the development of the country.

