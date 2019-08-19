Govt committed to bring reforms in police force: PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to devise a comprehensive strategy to introduce police reforms across the country, ARY News reported.

Current law and order situation in the country, police’s requirements and flaws, reforms, effective policing and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

The PTI-led government was committed to bring reforms in police force to so as to improve its performance, PM Imran said and added that he wanted to see independent police in the country.

The meeting was briefed about the new police reforms. All the four inspector generals (IG) of police, officials of law officials and other high ups were present in the meeting.

Read More: CJP orders to prepare, implement police reforms on priority basis

Earlier on February 11, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa had ordered to prepare and implement police reforms on priority basis.



Presiding over the Police Reforms Committee (PRC) meeting, CJP Asif Saeed Khan Khosa had underscored the need for immediate reforms in the police force to improve its performance.

Different proposals in connection with police reforms forwarded by the Law and Justice commission, public complaints against police and their solutions had been discussed in the meeting.

Apex court judges, police officers from all four provinces and law officials attended the meeting.

