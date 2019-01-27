Govt committed to provide speedy justice to masses: minister  

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said that the The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) led government was committed to provide instant justice to the masses at their doorsteps.

Inaugurating a law chamber in Yadgar-e-Shuhada Block in Rawalpindi, Ghulam Sarwar said that provision of inexpensive and prompt justice to the people was among the top priorities of the PTI-led government.

Responding to a question, the minister said that exemplary punishment to be given to those found guilty in Sahiwal incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem, on November 22, had briefed a meeting on law reforms, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister in his detailed briefing on law reforms had said that the reforms bill also comprises of the agreements for bilateral legal assistance with other countries.

Prime Minister Khan during the meeting had expressed his determination that every possible effort will be made to provide justice to the weaker segments of the society. He said ensuring rights to citizens and providing inexpensive, easy and speedy justice to them is basic responsibility of the government.

