Govt committed to uplift livestock, agriculture sector: CM Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan here on Wednesday said that the government was committed to uplift livestock and agriculture sector in the province.

Talking to a European Union Cooperation delegation led by Milko Van Gool in Quetta, Jam Kamal said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to promote Agriculture sector in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that the provincial government will hold the first ever livestock expo in Quetta next month.

Earlier on September 3, Development of agriculture sector would see 13 projects worth Rs 286 billion launch during next five years Mehboob Sultan had announced.

Minister for National Food Security and Research had said that the incumbent government was fully focused on the agricultural sector and was aiming to make it better.

“Out of the total budget, an amount of Rs 86 billion would be allocated by the federal government whereas the rest Rs 200 billion would be spent by the provinces,” he had said while addressing a press conference.

