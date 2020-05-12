Govt decides to consult opposition parties on electoral reforms: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the report on electoral reforms and decided to consult with all opposition parties regarding the election reforms, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The decision was taken in a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad.

Briefing media about the cabinet meeting decisions, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the cabinet discussed seven-point agenda in today’s meeting.

He said the cabinet ratified the decisions made by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the Cabinet Committee on Energy, while recommendation to change the process of Senate elections was also presented during the cabinet meeting.

The meeting also approved the appointment of a member of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and CEO of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), he added.

He said the cabinet also discussed the situation arising out of Coronavirus in the country and reviewed the steps being taken by the government to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate its impact on the economy.

Earlier on May 5, the federal cabinet was given a detailed briefing on reforms in the electoral and criminal justice systems.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz while briefing the media about the cabinet meeting decisions, said the prime minister desired that the election process should be made transparent and unbiased, which should also enjoy the trust of the masses.

The minister quoted the PM as saying that reforming the electoral system was part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s manifesto as it believed in free and fair elections and it would remain the topmost priority of its government.

