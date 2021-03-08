ISLAMABAD: The government has convened a session of the Senate on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 4:00 PM, ARY News reported on Monday.

Prime Minister’s Adviser for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has sent the summary for the session.

“Still three days are needed to complete the number of working days required under the constitution for the Senate.”

“The constitutional requirement will be completed by March 11,” Babar Awan said.

“The new Senate year will begin after election of new senators and the chairman,” Awan further said.

Earlier, a meeting of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, finalized the Senate calendar for the next year.

The session was chaired by Prime Minister’s Adviser for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan.

The meeting also consulted over the pending and new legislation in the upper house of the parliament.

