ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that the coronavirus restrictions will not be eased till all citizens are vaccinated against Covid-19, ARY News reported.

The SAPM in a video message said that coronavirus restrictions will be eased once citizens start getting themselves inoculated.

Dr Faisal Sultan said that the country is reporting a decline in Covid-19 cases and the coronavirus positivity ratio has dropped to the lowest at 4 percent.

“The coronavirus positivity rate has dropped considerably because of the effective government measures in tackling the deadly third wave of coronavirus,” he added.

Faisal Sultan further said that the Covid-19 situation in Sindh is still critical as the positivity ratio stands at 7 percent in the province.

The SAPM also urged people not to pay heed to rumours about the efficacy and side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine being administered in the country.

Pakistan Covid-19 cases

The coronavirus claimed 84 more lives across Pakistan over the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 21,189.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 1,923 new infections surfaced when 50,393 samples were tested during this period. The positivity ratio of cases was recorded at 3.81 per cent.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 climbed to 930,511 after 1,923 people tested positive for the virus. 3,452 patients are in critical care in various hospitals across the country. 4,380 more people recuperated from the infection, taking the number of people recovering to 860,385.

