Govt decides to form CPEC Authority with Presidential Ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Federal Government has decided to bring an ordinance to establish the proposed CPEC Authority, ARY News reported on Monday.

The text of the proposed law for the authority has been prepared and forwarded to the President of Pakistan for his approval, sources said.

The government has decided to issue an ordinance as both the houses of the Parliament, the National Assembly and the Senate, were not in session.

The CPEC Authority ordinance will come into force on the entire country.

The authority will comprise of 10 members.

According to the text of the ordinance, the Prime Minister will appoint the chairperson, executive directors and members of the CPEC authority for a tenure of four years.

The chief executive of the proposed authority will be a Grade-20 government officer.

The CPEC body having office in the federal capital, will determine further cooperation between Pakistan and China in various sectors. It will also coordinate in the Joint Working Group, according to the text of the legislation.

The body will also coordinate between provinces and ministries for the CPEC projects.

The authority will take decisions with the majority of the members, the text said.

The body will work in accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed between Pakistan and China.

The CPEC Authority will establish the CPEC Business Council as per the rules and the Council will extend its guidance to the authority for achieving objectives of the body.

The authority, which will work in coordination with the Ministry of Planning, will be authorized to formulate further rules with the approval of the prime minister, according to the text of the proposed legislation.

It is to mention here that Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtyar in a press conference on Sunday, said that CPEC authority would be established to streamline projects in a smooth manner.

Comments

comments