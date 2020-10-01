Govt decides to go after drug lords with all might

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to launch a joint operation against drug lords to purge the country of narcotics, ARY News reported.

Sources said the decision came at a high-level meeting jointly presided over by Minister for Anti-Narcotics Azam Swati and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

The Rangers director generals as well as the police chiefs of the provinces were in attendance in the meeting. The government decided to go after drug peddlers with all its might to rid the country of the scourge of drugs.

The sources said the country’s spy agencies have drawn up an initial list of people involved in the drug trade.

During the meeting, the list was given back to the agencies for verification, after which the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) with the help of security forces will trace and arrest the drug peddlers featuring on the list.

The meeting also worked out a mechanism for the joint operation against the drug menace to be led by the anti-narcotics ministry. It was decided that the government won’t let any lack of logistic, technical, or financial support come in the way of the operation.

