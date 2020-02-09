Govt ensuring only deserving families access Ehsaas Kafalat: Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Sunday reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure that the deserving families get a stipend under Ehsaas Kafalat programme.

Sharing a photo of one such family and house they live in on Twitter, she wrote: “This space is their abode. The kitchen is just one corner and to save space, the baby’s crib is elevated. #EhsaasKafaalat beneficiaries are amongst the poorest in the country. We are making sure that only the true deserving access this system.”

Earlier on Jan 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally launched Ehsaas Kafalat Programme for the deserving families.

PM Khan had congratulated the team of Ehsass-Kifalat programme while addressing its launching ceremony held in Islamabad.

The premier said that the government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to its citizens by bringing the programme at earliest. He said that the team members of the newly-launched poverty alleviation programme have introduced a transparent system for financially assisting the deserving people.

He reiterated that over 800,000 undeserving people had been expelled from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as many government officers were illegally receiving funds. The premier expressed hopes that the transparent system adopted for the programme will provide assistance to the needy and weak segments of the society.

