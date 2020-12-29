ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to change the Director General Health Pakistan and the head of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The services of incumbent D.G. Health Dr. Safi Malik, will be handed over to the government of Punjab. Grade-19 officer Dr Safi Malik was on deputation at the post, according to sources at the health ministry.

Dr. Safdar Rana, a Grade-20 officer, will likely to be posted as the D.G. Health, sources said. Dr Rana presently holding the post of the Expanded Programme on Immunization.

Dr Akram Shah, who has been incumbent district health officer in Swat will be posted the new immunization programme chief, sources said.

Akram Shah will be posted as the EPI chief on deputation for three years, according to sources.

The health ministry has written a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the services of Dr. Akram Shah and he will assume the charge of EPI chief after being relieved by the provincial government, sources added.

