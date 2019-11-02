Government dialogue team meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The government’s dialogue committee called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Bani Gala where it would finalise the next strategy regarding the opposition parties’ Azadi March, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After the emergence of demands from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the dialogue committee led by defence minister Pervez Khattak met the premier at his Bani Gala residence.

The premier was also briefed over the committee’s contacts with the opposition’s Rehbar Committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government team held a meeting earlier on Friday to hold discussion over the Azadi March, whereas, Khattak had also informed PM Khan about the Maulana’s demands.

PM Khan summoned a session of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee for gaining its confidence over the key decisions to be made for the opposition march.

Pervez Khattak is likely to brief the session over the recommendations of the dialogue committee and details of the contacts with coalition partners before the PTI core committee.

Moreover, the federal government has also commenced contacting its ally political parties and also mulling to summon a joint parliament session.

Earlier in the day, the team tasked for holding dialogues with the opposition leadership has contacted Rehbar Committee through a telephone call.

One of the members of the government’s dialogue team, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani made a telephonic conversation with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari here today.

Sanjrani said that the dialogues team is willing to meet the opposition’s Rehbar Committee. However, it is unclear so far whether the opposition parties have accepted the offer to the continuation of talks or not.

