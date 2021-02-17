Govt to purchase 100 digitally-equipped vehicles for Islamabad security

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved the deployment of Rangers in and outside all the polling stations to ensure security and transparency during by-polls in the NA-221 Tharparkar constituency, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet meeting was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The meeting discussed the overall political, economical and Covid situation in the country.

The meeting briefed the premier about the administration of Covid-19 vaccines to frontline healthcare personnel.

The federal cabinet meeting decided to purchase 100 vehicles equipped with a digital system for Islamabad security. Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed informed the meeting that 30 out of 33 security check posts have been removed from federal capital so far.

“Remaining three checkposts will be removed after the arrival of 100 digitally equipped vehicles,” the minister informed the meeting.

Read More: Senate election video scandal: Cabinet body decides against conducting forensics

The meeting also approved disparity reduction allowance to the federal government employee besides granting permission to construct the office of Federal Services Tribunal in Karachi.

The cabinet deferred the appointment of the managing director (MD) of National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC).

The federal cabinet meeting approved the restructuring of the Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM) board of governors.

